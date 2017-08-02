Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Work to widen a major Huddersfield to Halifax road will begin on Monday, August 21.

The A629 around Salterhebble will be widened in a bid to improve journey times between Huddersfield and Halifax.

During the work drivers will be banned from making some right turns and there may only be one lane in use in both directions.

And contractors will “temporarily adjust any traffic management to allow emergency vehicles access as necessary” as the work is taking place near to Calderdale Royal Hospital.

Calderdale Council says the work will be done in phases to minimise disruption, but they say: “Although lane closures will be essential as part of the works to ensure the safety of workers, there will be at least one free flowing lane in each direction throughout the majority of the works.

“The sensitive areas will be worked upon during evenings and weekends to limit peak time delays.

“Temporary right turning bans will also be in place at certain junctions to keep the main road flowing and avoid queues while vehicles are waiting to turn right. Diversions for these routes will be well signed and the bans will only be in place when the work reaches these junction points.”

The scheme includes widening Salterhebble Hill to four lanes; remodelling the junctions at Dudwell Lane and Dryclough Lane; upgrading each Pelican crossing; installing new traffic light technology and improving facilities for pedestrians and cyclists.

Clr Barry Collins, Calderdale Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Development, said: “Work starting on site is a real milestone in the next phase of this important project.

“Once complete, the A629 programme will improve traffic flow on the route between Halifax and Huddersfield and cut down journey times.

“Because this route is so busy, we know that while the works are taking place there will unfortunately be some level of disruption, but we’re doing all we can to minimise problems, including working on the most sensitive areas outside of peak times.”

The work is due to last until 2018.

The A629 project is the largest individual scheme in the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s West Yorkshire Plus Transport Fund programme, which is investing £1 billion over 10 years in more than 30 transport infrastructure schemes across West Yorkshire and York.