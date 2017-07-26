Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Students may be able to get a refund on their TV licence fee.

Since April 1 TV Licensing has changed the way refunds are calculated to make it easier for people to apply. This means more students will benefit from a refund as they can now claim for any full months left on their licence.

The latest figures from the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA) shows that in the 2015/16 period there were 19,270 students in higher education across Huddersfield.

If students bought their license last October and moved out in May, they could receive a refund worth around £48.50.

In order to qualify, students need to be leaving their halls or rented accommodation and be moving to an address where there is already a TV licence.

Applying is simple and can be done online or over the phone. Students need to have their TV License details to hand and evidence to show their license is no longer needed, such as a copy of the end of their tenancy agreement.

Caroline McCourt, spokesperson for TV Licensing, said: “Applying for a refund is quick and easy and we encourage all students who are eligible to take advantage of it. It is important students buy a TV licence at the earliest opportunity when starting university to take advantage of the flexible payment options available to them and avoid a fine of up to £1,000.”

A license is needed for watching and recording live television and watching or downloading BBC programmes on iPlayer. This applies whether using a TV set, laptop, mobile or any other equipment.

To arrange a refund or change address, simply visit: www.tvlicensing.co.uk/studentinfo , or call TV Licensing on 0300 790 6113.