Scammers who tried to con a mother out of more than £400 threatened that the police would be coming for her.

Elaine Dewhirst shared her experience of being targeted after reading in the Examiner that tax scammers are becoming more aggressive.

The Crosland Moor mother of four was called late last year, not long after having two strokes.

Mrs Dewhirst, a former carer, said: “I don’t usually answer my home phone but I did and it was a man telling me I owed over £400 in tax.

“I told him I couldn’t do as I’d been off work with a stroke but he told me it was the tax year before.

“I was feeling vulnerable and he was so persistent.

“He then told me the police would be coming, I’d be handcuffed and put in a police car and held until a judge could see me the next day.

“I think it wound me up so much I didn’t know what was going on.”

She was so upset she called her husband Timothy, a bus driver, and daughter Leanne who left work to be with her.

They tried to call the number back to check who it was, but the number rang without being answered.

They called the police and fraud helpline who were both helpful and offered advice on how to block the Manchester-based number she was called on.

Mrs Dewhirst, 56, added: “The phone call lasted about 10-15 minutes and I was crying, it was obvious to him I was upset, but he was persistent.

“Thinking back it was so obviously a scam. Had it happened before the stroke and I was in the right mind I’d have told them to get lost, but I was vulnerable and it really got me upset.”

Her warning comes after it was revealed scammers are getting more aggressive in their tactics.

The latest scam involves an automated message telling the recipient they owe tax and face legal action if they don’t pay.

They are then instructed to press a number to speak to someone. Some calls have also told people to get in touch with a solicitor as they could be facing serious legal problems if they don’t pay immediately.

People receiving such a call are told to hang up without giving any details or payment.

Households can register on the Telephone Preference Service to cut down on unwanted calls.