A teenager forced his friend to hand over his mobile phone by threatening to stab him.

The robbery happened in Greenhead Park on August 25 last year.

The man’s attacker Jordan Hirst was aged 17 at the time.

The Examiner can now name him after he turned 18 shortly before his sentencing hearing at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court today.

The Huddersfield court heard that the 20-year-old victim was in the park when he was approached by Hirst and another, older male.

The other man, aged in his 20s, pushed the victim and punched him to the ground.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, said: “Jordan told him that if he did not hand his mobile phone over, he would stab him.

“There was no knife brandished but he was frightened and handed it over.”

A Nike shoulder bag and Bluetooth speakers were also taken from the victim, magistrates were told.

Magistrates heard that Hirst had been to the victim’s house and the pair were friends on Facebook.

A witness to the robbery saw Hirst with his friends later in Huddersfield town centre.

He challenged the group about the earlier incident and then provided their details to police.

Hirst was arrested and initially claimed that he was at home at the time before refusing to answer questions during his second interview.

Due to being co-accused with an adult he was initially sent to Leeds Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to robbery.

The judge Hirst back to the Huddersfield court to be sentenced after the adult pleaded guilty to an alternative charge of handling stolen goods.

Mike Sisson-Pell, mitigating, said: “He’d fallen in with a bad crew and this man in particular, who is in his 20s.

“The reality is that this offence was committed at his behest and this young man went ahead with it on the spur of the moment.

“The other man hit this young man and Jordan said to hand over the money or he would be stabbed.

“He said this was because he wanted the assault on the man to be stopped.

“Jordan knew him very well and is extremely remorseful.”

Magistrates heard that Hirst, of Matlock Street in Crosland Moor, is now studying English and Maths at college and has got rid of his old group of friends.

They sentenced him to a 12-month youth rehabilitation order with 60 hours of unpaid work.

He

must pay his victim £50 compensation for the “mental distress” caused plus £50 court costs and £20 victim surcharge.