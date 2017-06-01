The video will start in 8 Cancel

Two men have been arrested after counter terrorism raids in Huddersfield.

The men, aged 24 and 29, were arrested at separate locations in Huddersfield and Sheffield.

Officers, wearing black masks and counter terror uniforms, went into a property in Crosland Moor area between 5pm and 6pm.

Here is what we know so far:

- Raids have been carried out in Huddersfield and Sheffield as part of a counter terrorism operation.

- The raids are not connected to the terror attack in Manchester where 22 people were killed at the end of an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena.

- Two men have been arrested on suspicion of offences under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act.

- Searches were carried out in Huddersfield and Sheffield

- The operation is based on recently received intelligence.

- Residents reported hearing a 'bomb' going off

- Police have confirmed no bomb - the explosions were part of the method used to gain access to the property

- Police were stationed on a number of streets in Crosland Moor including Everard Street and Ridding Street

- People living in Rudding Street were ordered to stay in their homes for around half-an-hour

- Residents say armed police were guarding the streets

- They said the loud bangs sounded like explosions or gunshots

West Yorkshire Police have released a statement. Here it is in full.

Officers have today (Thursday, June 1) arrested two men from Huddersfield on suspicion of offences under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act.

The men, age 24 and 29, were arrested at separate locations in Huddersfield and Sheffield

Searches are being carried out in properties in Huddersfield and Sheffield.

There are no connections to the recent incident and investigation in Manchester.

The operation is based on recently received intelligence.

We understand that people may have concerns as a result of this activity and we are grateful for the patience and understanding of the public while these enquiries are carried out.

The public may have heard loud bangs at the time that police entered the property. We would like to reassurance you that this was part of the method of entry to gain access to the property.

The drama sparked a swift response on social media

Raj Singh said: “People on Facebook were saying they heard a bang noise which could be an explosion. I didn’t hear it myself – I just came down because my grandma lives on Everard Street.

“When I turned up there were loads of police blocking the road and vans parked up and armed police with guns guarding the street.”

Justyna Melnykowicz added: “It was the sound that I’ve never heard before.”

Georgia Scaife, 13, who lives in Everard Street, said: “About 40 or 50 seconds after a loud bang the police were here and I thought it was strange they were here so quickly.”

A mum-of-five, who asked not to be named, said: “My brother lives on College Street East and he felt his whole house shake with the bang. When I arrived there were police in balaclavas.”