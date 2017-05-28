Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Town fan living in New Zealand says if Town win the image of Huddersfield will be massively enhanced worldwide.

Pete Roberts also says if Town are victorious he’ll be able to watch every match live at home.

He said: “The Wembley play-off final is probably the biggest game in Town’s history – it’s bigger than an FA Cup Final in terms of prestige and the financial reasons. People in New Zealand ask me who I support and I tell them Town, but then they’ll say, ‘no, who do you support in the Premier League?

“If Town make it, Huddersfield’s image will be boosted around the world.”

Pete – originally from Lockwood and Meltham – moved to New Zealand in 1995 to work in the wool trade and spent a couple of years back in his home town for business reasons in 1999/2000 before going back out there with wife Tracey – originally from Honley – and their children Jack, Luke and Emily.

He’s flown over for the final with 29-year-old Luke and 24-year-old Jack. It’s cost them 900 dollars each for the 55-hour round trip which means they will be in the air longer than they will be in London for the game.

But it’s worth every cent for Pete who has been there at Town’s lowest ebb – a home match against Torquay in the 1976/1977 which drew a crowd of just 1,700 to the old Leeds Road Stadium.

He saw his first game in 1968 and done the trips to Hartlepool and Carlisle in the years when Town were in the lower divisions.

Daughter Emily has a two-year-old daughter Aria who has a Town kit and is being brought up a Terrier even though her Italian father is an AC Milan fan.

His cousin, John Hardcastle from Mirfield, has flown in from Singapore where he works for Barclays bank for the match.

Pete now works in the carpet trade and after gaining a sports coaching degree worked in football development for schools and academies.