A new TV show will feature the Mayor of Kirklees doing the Tango and a well-known boxer freestyling in St George’s Square.

Huddersfield will star on BBC Two programme Our Dancing Town which will be broadcast next Tuesday, January 24 at 7pm.

It sees choreographer Steve Elias bring communities together to dance on the streets - and they took over St George’s Square to showcase their skills.

Among those taking part were a team from Dixon’s Ices, boxers from Rawthorpe Amateur Boxing Club and textile workers at Taylor and Lodge.

The series has already seen the people of Barnsley and Skipton dance and Mayor of Kirklees, Clr Jim Dodds, took part and promised we’re in for a treat.

He said: “Myself and Carol, my wife, were part of the finale, we did a Tango and danced in the Square. I think Huddersfield will show itself to be the best of the Yorkshire towns.

“I did 35 years in the Royal Signals so I’m no dancer, though I could do a jive once over, but this was something else.

“There were lots of groups involved and everyone did really well, I’m sure it’ll look great and I can’t wait to see the whole programme.”

Boxer Mark Reynolds also features and he said: “They came and filmed our boxing sessions, the work we’re doing to refurbish and redevelop a mill and it culminated in a dance in the Square.

“I’m a typical dad dancer, but what people didn’t know at the time was I was facing a knee replacement, which I’ve now had. Thankfully my steps were choreographed so I got a bit of help with it.”

The series saw West End choreographer Steve Elias bring dance to the streets of Yorkshire towns in a series of spectacles inspired by the 2012 London Olympics Opening Ceremony.

With a career spanning 25 years, including roles in everything from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang to Billy Elliot, Steve was the man to get Huddersfield dancing.

He said: “I genuinely believe dance can change lives. I want people to tell their stories and show us what makes them and their town special.”

In Huddersfield he discovered more about how the town’s world class textile industry and the diverse mix of cultures and dance traditions.

The show was filmed over the summer, shortly after Huddersfield Carnival was cancelled due to funding cuts.

Steve’s efforts to rally the town got off to a promising start and locals embraced his efforts to fill the gap left by the carnival.

So how did he win over mill workers and Sikh sword dancers to pull off his biggest dance parade to date?

We have to tune in to find out, but from the photographs released by the BBC it’ll be worth it.