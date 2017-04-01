Cars parked on the pavements of Huddersfield

Plans to build a toll road on STILTS above the M62 at Rishworth Moor have been revealed.

American-Italian construction firm Rafollopi Constructions Ltd announced the plans at 1am this morning (UK time), which also include astonishing details of how they want to transform the house in the middle the M62 into a toll station.

The old farmhouse would be rebuilt and converted into a series of tall buildings for the road, if the Utah-based firm are given the green light.

The road, which would start at Outlane and join with the M60 in Manchester, plans to ease congestion between West Yorkshire and Greater Manchester and could include a flyover on giant stilts over the moors near the M62 summit, which is often heavily congested.

Proposals are in their very early stages, but the firm say the road could cost £7.50 for motorists who use it and slightly more for HGVs.

Project manager Mr Philip Rankster said: “This will be a great way to improve connections between two conurbations in the North of England.

“I’m sure local highways planning departments will agree this is a great way for people in the North to modernise.”

But residents in Huddersfield are furious, arguing it will create more pollution and damage local scenery and wildlife.

Joe King said: “It’s disgusting. They want to come in and rip up our landscape just to line their pockets.

“Nobody I’ve spoken to wants this. It will cause air pollution, noise pollution and the flyover will be a huge eyesore.”

Environmental campaigner Flora Plio, who lives in Rastrick, added: “The area needs to be conserved to protect local wildlife and plants.

“Despite these plans being in the early stages, people will be very upset if this plan is given the nod.”