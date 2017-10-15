The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man risked life and limb in a crazy stunt on a main Huddersfield road.

He jumped on the back of a lorry near Huddersfield ... and clung on as it travelled along at speed.

The man – known only as Floss The Boss – is seen jumping onto the back of the lorry on Leeds Road at Cooper Bridge and then hanging on as it travels up Leeds Road, passing the junction with Stocks Bank Road in Mirfield.

The lorry driver was seemingly oblivious of the man holding on to the back.

Meanwhile, the daredevil was being filmed by a car following the lorry with a man and woman in the car laughing at the man’s stunt.

The man in the car says: “Don’t fall off you mad guy.”

He then adds: “If he jumps off he’ll break his nose.”

But towards the end of the clip he realises that Floss The Boss’ grip is loosening on the lorry.

He says: “He can’t be struggling, it’s easy.”

But he is struggling and then tumbles off into the road near the Whitegate pub at the junction with Far Common Road.

The car then stops to pick him up and it’s unclear what injuries he’s suffered.