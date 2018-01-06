Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been arrested by police after being confronted on the doorstep of his home by a self-styled paedophile hunter who had posed online as a 14-year-old boy.

The 56-year-old man, from Honley, and who is wearing a Kirkless Council hi-vis jacket, was confronted by a member of online paedophine hunting group Team Impact, when he arrived home from work on Friday (Dec 5)

The member of Team Impact, who goes by the name of Jamie Lee, had put a fake profile online, posing as a 14-year-old boy called Leo Clark and had waited to see if anyone messaged him.

Jamie said the profile went online in early November and the man, who is thought to be a well-respected member of the Honley community, allegedly contacted him the same day and continued to send several sexual messages.

Jamie said: “He started out as a nice gentleman with general chit-chat but was then asking if I would like to meet offline and then making graphic suggestions of a sexual nature.”

He said the man went on to request pictures of Leo in his school uniform and suggested the boy skip school so he could meet him and take him by car back to his house.

Jamie said the man admitted everything when confronted at his home address and also confessed that he was sexually attracted to childen.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “At 5.29pm yesterday, police were called to Honley , where members of the public had detained a man on suspicion of online grooming offences. Officers attended and arrested a man. He is currently in custody and enquiries are ongoing.”