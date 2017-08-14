The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Holmfirth teenager has written a heart-wrenching song about her late mum.

Paige Bates wrote the song in memory of her mum Cathy Temple, who died from breast cancer in January.

Since then, 13-year-old aspiring singer Paige has been on an emotional rollercoaster. She got the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to sing to Ed Sheeran then she won a regional talent show.

Now, she’s shared her first original song on YouTube.

She said: “I wrote the song two months after my mum passed away.

“At that point, it was hard so I kept it to myself for quite a while and didn’t post until after.

“When I write music, I put my feelings into it.”

(Image: UGC HDE)

Brave Paige, who has three siblings, sang Ed’s ‘Photograph’ at her mum’s funeral because it was one of her favourite songs.

In February, she recorded a cover of the song in a recording studio in Dublin. Two months later, she was singing to the artist himself backstage during his UK tour. And in June, she beat seven other finalists at Yorkshire’s Got Talent to win the opportunity to record her own music video.

Earlier this month, the finalists all performed at the Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival in St George’s Square.

Paige, who goes to Holmfirth High School with her older sister, said: “My mum wrote a letter before she passed away and said to always follow my dreams.

“I have put a lot of effort into music since then.

“I wrote songs when I was younger but they used to be really rubbish.

“I’ve written another song, it’s about equality and I might use that one for my music video.

“I’ve wanted to be a singer for ages but now I’m starting to get somewhere.”

The lyrics to the song, which is currently untitled, are:

I don’t want to lose you in the dark

You are my angel in the stars

You are my mother, I am your child

And I love you and your smile

You are my heart and soul, in everything I know

I love you mum, I don’t know why you’re gone

You shine so bright so I can see you clear

And now I know when you are here

So I sing this song in my room

Now I’m thinking of what to do

Now I’m going to say something about you

And sing this song in the clouds of blue

Stand by me, you’re all that I need

You told me to live life as a good one and follow my dreams

You told me to live life as a good one and follow my dreams

I don’t want to lose you in the dark

You are my angel in the stars