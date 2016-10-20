Login Register
10-year-old girl suffers nightmares days after 'killer clown' attack in Deighton

Mum of Deighton 'clown' attack says she is seeking counselling for her children

Peter Byrne/PA Wire

A mum has told how her 10-year-old daughter is still having nightmares days after she saw a man in a ‘killer clown’ mask attempt to snatch her baby sister.

Leah Newton told police how a knife-wielding clown tried to snatch her three-month-old baby as she left The Top Club in Deighton on Friday night.

And the attack, which was only thwarted because the child’s car seat remained stuck fast, was witnessed by her five other children including 10-year-old Leashaun.

Detectives are continuing to investigate what happened outside the club in Brackenhall Road at around 11pm.

Leah, 32, says she had put Shannise, Jahzier and Destini in her car, a Vauxhall Zafira, and was coming back out with the other three when she spotted the clown coming towards her brandishing a knife.

Simon Morley
Newton family of Dalton terrified by a clown incident, left to right, Shannique, Jahzier, Shannise, De-Mani, Leashaun, Destini and mother Leah.

Terrified, she shouted at her children to lock the car door and ran back to the club to get help. She was so scared she fell down the steps, bruising herself.

Leah said: “Leashaun is still really upset by what has happened. She’s been having nightmares and sleeping in my bed because of it.

“I think she may need counselling, we all do, but her especially.”

There were another two figures also dressed as clowns and one jumped on the car bonnet.

Anyone with information is urged to call police via 101 or ring Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

In unrelated investigations, police would like to speak to the people pictured in the image gallery below. The people pictured in the images may be witnesses as well as suspects. If you recognise anyone, contact police on 101 quoting the reference number on the image caption.

1 of 4
