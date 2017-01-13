Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield is expected to escape further “significant” snowfalls over the coming week, says Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens.

Residents in some parts of the town woke to 3cm to 4cm of snow on Friday morning before sun lifted temperatures.

Snow ploughs and gritters were in action on wost-hit routes, including Wessenden Head above Meltham and Greenfield Road above Holmfirth.

Both roads were both closed over the moors after 5cm of snow fell. Greenfield Road was reopened by lunchtime, but Woodhead Road remained closed into the afternoon.

Paul said a few snow flurries and icy conditions were expected tonight (Fri) and into the early hours of tomorrow morning (Sat) while Saturday would be cold and sunny with temperatures of 3C to 4C. A sharp frost on Saturday night would be followed by milder weather as clouds build from the Atlantic to create “damp and miserable” conditions on Sunday. The weather would turn milder going into Monday and Tuesday before cold air pushes back in from the continent.

He said: “The watchword for tonight (Fri) will be ice and just the odd show shower, but nothing like we have just had. From Tuesday onwards it will get cold again with night frosts but no signs of any further significant snowfalls for the time being.”