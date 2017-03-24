Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A vandal who scratched the misspelled word ‘muppt’ on a car earlier this month is thought to be responsible for a spate of fresh attacks.

Residents in the Stony Lane and Roundway area of Honley said the word “grass” had been daubed on houses and cars using black spray paint.

One resident had the words “muppet” and “grass” sprayed on their Vauxhall.

It follows damage to several vehicles earlier this month, including ‘muppt’ being scratched on a car’s boot.

Residents said the latest attacks had left them feeling very angry.

One said: “It looks like the same tin of black spray paint has been used to cause damage to cars and houses. The word ‘grass’ has been sprayed on houses.

“We think it is linked to the previous attack as the word ‘muppet’ has been used again. These people are selfish and only care about themselves.”

Another resident said: “One house had the words “we know, grass” sprayed on the side of it. It is disgusting.”

Damage to the Vauxhall was carried out between midnight on Wednesday and around 5am the following day.

Police said a report of criminal damage had been made on Thursday morning.