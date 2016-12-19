Pc Sally Baines on amazing response to appeal for boys in care

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An appeal for Christmas presents for two little boys in care who have never had any possessions of their own has touched the hearts of people across Huddersfield.

After Pc Sally Baines tweeted that the five and six year old youngsters, who were taken into foster care last week, had never had pillows, toothbrushes and toys, people asked how they could help.

And over the weekend Huddersfield police station has been absolutely inundated with presents for them - and the donations are still rolling in.

People have been donating clothes, toys, teddies, chocolate, craft items, books and even a gingerbread house!

Our reporter Joanne Douglas has been talking to Sally this morning about the wonderful response to her tweet.

She said people had been visiting the station in tears saying how moved they had been to hear of the boys' situation.

And over on Twitter, many people have been expressing the same emotions.

While Sally shared pictures of the wonderful things people had left.

Our reporter Joanne Douglas has been talking to Sally this morning about the wonderful response to her tweet.

She said the response has been overwhelming.

She said: “People have been so generous and lovely. I’m a mum as well as being a police officer I see some not very nice things in this job and I know this isn’t an isolated incident. Things like this get to me because I’m a big softy.”

Sally said people had been visiting the station in tears saying how moved they had been

Sally has asked that anyone who wishes to make a donation gives it to the Forget me not Children's Hospice, Barnardo's, Kirkwood Hospice and Save The Children, as they now have too many donations!

She said: “We’re going to get as much of it as we can to the boys without it being too much but I want a lot of it to go to children in similar situations within Kirklees because there are a lot of children who need things like this.

“They’re going to help so many people.”