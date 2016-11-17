Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cowlersley teenager Alicia Schofield has double cause to celebrate completing her apprenticeship.

Alicia, 18, was named Intermediate Apprentice of the Year for Yorkshire and was highly commended in the National Apprenticeships Awards held at York.

Now the former Royds Hall School pupil has completed her 18 months training to become a pastry chef at 315 Bar & Restaurant in Lepton.

Alicia undertook her apprenticeship with Calderdale College but has done all her training at the restaurant, which is owned by Jason Nelson.

Alicia said she was enjoying her role making bread and pastries for desserts, saying: “It’s quite long hours and its always busy. Now I’m looking to extend my knowledge and learn more.”