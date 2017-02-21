Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A village canal mooring is a no-go for narrowboaters after a row about noise, a couple have claimed.

Gill and Phil Fisher say they were “hounded out” of Milnsbridge despite parking up in an official overnight zone.

The couple, who normally live at Aspley Marina in Huddersfield, had to stop in Milnsbridge after their journey to Slaithwaite was scuppered by a blocked lock further up the canal.

They chugged their way back to Lock 9E, close to the Four Horse Shoes pub , and decided to stay for a few nights.

But they were soon heading home again after conflict with local residents who claimed their generator was too loud.

Gill said last Friday evening an unidentified person banged aggressively on the roof of their boat then ran off.

Then on Saturday they were approached by a woman who demanded they left.

The woman claimed numerous residents had been complaining about their generator.

Gill said: “The woman said: ‘We don’t want you here, you will have to move.’

“Then five or six residents in the flats above the canal opened their windows and all stared down at us.

“She said: ‘Everybody’s been ringing me and you’re giving me a migraine. We live here and you’re invading our space.’

“But I said the canal’s been here far longer than those flats.

“But with what had happened the night before we felt intimidated and upset so we decided to leave.”

Gill said she would appeal for more tolerance of narrowboats and said they always abided by strict rules to not use engines or generators after 8pm.

“We won’t be stopping in Milnsbridge again or spending any money there,” she added. “We will go straight past.

“This is the first time in 18 months we’ve had any problems but there is nowhere else to go on the way to Slaithwaite .

“It makes me wonder how many other boaters get intimidated.”

Gill said it was about 100m to the nearest homes and she doubted anyone could hear their generator.

She said she had spoken with other near residents and they had said they could not hear any noise from their generator, which has to run a few hours each evening to re-charge their electric boat.

Most narrowboats are powered by diesel and need to run their engines to provide electricity for cooking, lighting and heating.