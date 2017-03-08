Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have made an arrest following a house fire in which a man was found trapped in the basement.

Fire services attended the blaze at a house on Lower Fitzwilliam Street, near to Huddersfield town centre , last night (Tuesday), after neighbours raised the alarm.

A man in his forties was rescued after fire fighters in breathing apparatus burst inside and found him on the basement steps.

The man was given first aid and treated by ambulance staff at the scene, but refused hospital treatment despite having suffered smoke inhalation.

Crews from Huddersfield, Rastrick and Dewsbury Fire Stations attended the scene shortly before 10.30pm to battle the blaze, which they said started in the basement where the man was found.

Watch Commander Robin Ferguson said: “There was no serious structural damage to the building as the fire was in the stone basement.

“No-one else was in the building and no-one was injured in any of the adjoining properties. We’re not sure why the man refused hospital treatment, we left the scene at around midnight.”

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “We attended the scene at Lower Fitzwilliam Street at 10.28pm and subsequently arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of arson.

“He remains in police custody this morning.”