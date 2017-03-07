Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man tried to kill his partner by stabbing her in the neck with a fork and a pair of scissors, a jury heard today.

Benjamyn Lilley had told Victoria Knapton earlier that afternoon that he was going to murder her after she told him she no longer wanted him around, Jonathan Sharp, prosecuting, told Leeds Crown Court.

He had been drinking and left the address in Jim Lane, Marsh, but returned a few hours later and challenged his partner to say “I don’t love you and I don’t want to be with you any more.”

Mr Sharp claimed when the complainant did say just that, Lilley opened a kitchen drawer and took out a meat fork and “with it he stabbed her in the throat under the chin”.

Mr Sharp added: “Vicky couldn’t believe what was happening. She looked at him and saw his expression – he looked evil.”

Mr Sharp said Lilley then took a pair of scissors from the same drawer and stabbed her again in the throat and then swung at her again. She put up her hand to fend him off and the scissors caught that instead.

She could taste blood leaking into her throat.

“She was in great pain and thought she was going to die,” Mr Sharp added.

He told the jury she managed to crawl to her phone in her bag in the living room and ring for help.

Mr Sharp said it appeared Lilley had come to his senses because he could be heard apologising in the background.

She was taken to Leeds General Infirmary and had emergency surgery after two wounds, each between four and five centimetres, were found.

When Lilley was interviewed, Mr Sharp said he maintained they had been arguing and the injuries were accidental when his partner was waving the fork and he was holding the scissors and there was some pushing and shoving. He said he had never intended any harm.

He told the jury the Crown did not accept that account and would say the injuries were inflicted deliberately.

Lilley, 29, denies attempting to murder Victoria Knapton and an alternative charge of wounding her with intent on October 1 last year.

Mr Sharp said the pair had been in an on-off relationship for about six years but by late September were arguing over Lilley drinking and not contributing money since he had lost his job in August.

After a row the previous day he had not returned for the night and when he did for the first time on October 1 and she said she did not want him there, he said: “You know what, I’m going to murder you all.”

It was when he returned later he “determined to act on his earlier promise”, said Mr Sharp.

The trial continues.