A taste of the Arctic has come to Mirfield – and it’s nothing to do with the weather.

The Arctic is the theme of this year’s annual Christmas display at the home of dad-of-two Derek Highe.

For the 13th year Derek has turned his semi in Robin Royd Avenue into a winter wonderland, all in the name of charity.

Children have grown up making the annual visit to Derek’s street – and they now bring youngsters of their own.

Derek, 58, spends six weeks creating his festive scene and stunning Christmas lights display, which was switched on for the first time on Sunday.

Over the years Derek has raised a staggering £36,000 for good causes, mainly Kirkwood Hospice.

Though he doesn’t promote his lights display – other than a few posts on social media – hundreds will turn out to take a look, and drop a donation into his collecting boxes.

All money raised again this year will go to Kirkwood.

Derek, who won two community awards for his fundraising this year, said: “It never ceases to amaze me the reaction we get from people.

“I can’t believe the lights mean so much to so many people. The interest so far means it could be a bumper year.”

Derek’s front garden now features a polar bear, penguins, an igloo and a Santa’s sleigh with reindeer. The biggest Christmas tree is illuminated with 9,000 lights.

A snowy arch, donated by Michael Walmsley, of Woodbank Garden Centre in Bingley, is a centrepiece.

For the first time Derek has created a 10-minute computerised light show which starts on the hour every night. The lights come on at 4.30pm and go off at 10pm.

A neighbour has also joined Derek’s fundraising this year. Doris Slee, who lives across the road, is having a festive coffee morning on Saturday, December 10 from 10.30am-12.30pm. Everyone is welcome.