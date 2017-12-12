The video will start in 8 Cancel

Two cars have crashed near Brighouse this lunchtime.

Police and ambulance were called to the smash shortly before 1pm on Huddersfield Road near to the junction with Daisy Lane.

The crash involved a Honda Civic Max and a Ford Focus.

It is thought the Civic was driven by a pensioner who was shaken but otherwise unhurt.

Paramedics travelling in a rapid response car helped at the scene but no-one was taken to hospital.

The Civic was badly damaged and had ended up on the pavement at the junction of Daisy Lane.

The Focus was damaged to the nearside wheel arch.

The crash caused delays in both directions on the already congested stretch into Brighouse .

Anyone who saw what happened should contact police on 101.