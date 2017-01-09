Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Is this example in St George’s Square, Huddersfield, the most blatant attempt to get a parking fine ever?

Despite being just inches from a ticket machine, the owner of this expensive black BMW preferred not to buy an 80p ticket for an hour’s parking.

The motorist duly had a bright yellow charge notice affixed to the car’s window, which will cost him/her a minimum of £20. A member of the public said: “It’s ridiculous.”

The car park has claimed a high-profile victim in the past year. In the summer during the town’s food festival Kirklees regeneration chief Clr Peter McBride left his Ford Focus there for more than a week while he jetted off on holiday. He was forced to apologise for misusing a special ‘members’ permit’ which allows members free parking in all council car parks when they are on official council business.