A probe into Huddersfield’s bus gates will claim there has been no change in traffic rules since 1983.

The controversial cameras were installed on several town centre streets in 2015.

Kirklees Council began dishing out fines using the CCTV evidence in March last year, sparking outrage among motorists and many small businesses who claimed their trade was being decimated.

Conservative councillors launched a campaign to have them switched off but it was voted down.

But the ruling Labour group did agree to investigate the impact of the bus gates with a review due to begin next month.

Documents published for the cross-party group of councillors involved reveal the restrictions on vehicles at Westgate and Kirkgate had been in place for 33 years already when the so-called bus gates were brought in last year.

New restrictions around St George’s Square were launched in 2009 after the area was revamped with a larger pedestrian only area.

But the report says: “It should be noted when comparing 1983, 2009 and 2015 restrictions around Westgate and Kirkgate, there has been very little change to the access arrangements since 1983.”

It goes on to say about 180 people engaged with the consultation to tighten up the rules and very few complained after they had the scheme explained to them. One objection was over-ruled by the council’s Cabinet.

The report will be published in June or July.