Street sweeping staff in Calderdale are being asked about plans to introduce a seven day working week in a bid save money on overtime payments.

Senior councillors have agreed to consult trade unions on changes which will affect staff working for the Safer, Cleaner, Greener service which maintains parks, open spaces, children’s play areas, woodlands and nature reserves.

The service also sweeps roads and footpaths, empties litter bins and removes graffiti and fly-tipping from council land.

The council is proposing new ways to run the service to meet the required budget savings for 2019/20.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet member for neighbourhoods and communities, Clr Susan Press, said: “Our Safer, Cleaner, Greener team plays a key role in ensuring our parks and green spaces are well maintained, as well as keeping our streets clean and tidy.

“We want to ensure that this good work can continue, however in order to meet significant financial pressures, we have to look at new ways of working to make the best use of our limited resources and ensure value for money for taxpayers.”

At a meeting of Calderdale Council’s Cabinet, members agreed to consult staff and trade unions about specific proposals to introduce a seven day working week.

A council spokesman said: “At the moment streets are swept five days a week (unless there is a significant event or incident at the weekend), meaning street sweeping vehicles are usually left unused for two days a week.

“Staff would move to seven day working weeks on a fixed rota basis, to make the best use of staff and equipment. This would remove the cost of the overtime currently paid for additional weekend work.

“Parks and open spaces play a key role in residents’ quality of life, and the cleanliness and attractiveness of areas are important to residents, businesses and visitors.

“Therefore, the proposed changes will ensure that the required budget savings are met with the minimum impact on service levels.”

A Kirklees Council spokesman said it was already operating a seven day street cleansing service.

The spokesman added: “Kirklees Council are constantly assessing their operating model and has operated a seven day a week street cleansing service for a number of years.

“We have also recently introduced a night time mechanical sweeper to tackle grot spot areas and places with heavy parking in the day in and around the town centre.”