A shocking attack on a homeless man on the streets of Huddersfield has promoted one woman to take action.

Amy Louise Smout was all set to enjoy a night out with friends in the town centre on Saturday when she came across a distressed homeless man whose sleeping bag had been set on fire.

The man, who said his name was Gary, had been rough sleeping outside the Boots store in King Street when the incident happened.

Amy said: “He had a big, weeping burn on his face and was shaking. He looked like he was going into shock. Me and my friends got him something to eat and a brew.”

The man, who they met outside McDonald’s moments after the attack, refused their suggestion that he go to hospital – and refused to report the incident to the police.

“He seemed very scared of getting of getting anyone official involved,” said Amy. “He said it had happened to him before.”

She said: “Seeing that killed the idea of going out for us. We did not feel we could enjoy a night out after what had happened.

“We decided to spend our money on burgers and hot drinks instead for people sleeping rough. We handed out the food and drink to five people and left some more where they could find it.”

Now Amy, 30, who lives in Milnsbridge and works as a support worker for autistic adults, is appealing for Huddersfield residents and businesses to donate items for care packages which she will make up to be handed out to homeless people in the town – such as first aid kits comprising sun cream and dressings, hats, scarves, gloves, warm socks and blankets and a drawstring bag to keep them in.

She is also putting together an information pack for homeless people listing places offering meals or advice and the times they are open – such as the Methodist Mission, the Welcome Centre, St John’s Church at Birkby and the Civic Centre.

She said: “The only thing I don’t want is cash donations. I would prefer people to spending the money on a fleece blanket from Primark and donate that. They are warm, lightweight and easy to carry.”

Amy said that after witnessing “the disgusting behaviour” of the people who had targeted Gary, she hoped Huddersfield could show its caring side.

“I’m seriously horrified by the lack of humanity those people had,” she said. “We treat animals better than we do our fellow humans.

“Businesses need to show compassion as well to the people sleeping in their doorways at night – and not just clear away the cardboard boxes in the morning.

“If I had a fire at my home it could be me sleeping rough. Let’s be nice to each other.”

Anyone wishing to donate items for the care packages can email Amy at tinytink86.as@gmail.com