Are more commuters ditching their cars? A West Yorkshire council believes so.

Calderdale Council believes car use is dropping as people walk, cycle or use public transport more.

The local authority is looking at shaping a Transport Strategy with six key aims:

A bus and rail programme – addressing network gaps, ticketing and service quality;

A cycling programme – integrating on and off road routes;

A highway efficiency package - investing in new technology to better manage signal changes to keep traffic flowing smoothly, reducing travel times and improving air quality;

A new parking strategy – managing demand and supporting development while balancing the needs of businesses;

A walking programme – giving walkers a voice to help tackle the barriers to walking;

A behavioural change programme – working with public health to support more sustainable modes of travel.

In a report the authority says that “rates of car use and ownership have declined and more people are choosing to cycle or walk to work”.

It’s at odds with a report in January which revealed that the number of cars on England’s roads has risen by almost 600,000 in one year with 25.8 million registered cars on England’s roads alone and car production is at a seven-year high.

Calderdale, however, says fewer young people are learning to drive.

They also say the use of rail travel is also an increasingly popular mode of transport in Calderdale, and smart technology is transforming the way people are using transport.

Calderdale has a £150m programme to improve the A629 Halifax to Huddersfield corridor including the Halifax Railway Station area with better bus-train links and parking facilities.

One idea already reported is that Calderdale are looking to upgrade their traffic light fleet so drivers can see how long they have to wait on red.

Clr Barry Collins, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Development, said they were planning a “generational shift in Calderdale’s transport policy”.

He said: “Connectivity improvements are already scheduled across the local transport network, including the multi-million pound programme to reduce travel times on the A629 and our work on the borough’s cycleways and footpaths.

“The new strategy builds upon these schemes, taking account of changing travel choices, projected population growth and the Council’s own public health aspirations to begin creating a more sustainable transport system for the future.”

Cabinet members will discuss the issue at their meeting on Monday.