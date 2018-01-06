Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A care service has been rated “requires improvement” following failings in the way medicines were stored and administered.

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) who visited The Conkers at Far Common Road, Mirfield, found the medicine room was not secure and said there were inaccuracies in the transcribing of how medicines should be administered in the medicines management records. In addition, controlled drugs were not administered in line with organisational policy.

The Conkers, which is run by the Hollybank Trust, provides accommodation and personal care for up to seven people with learning disabilities and complex health needs.

Following the inspection last autumn, the service was rated “requires improvement” overall – receiving the same rating for being safe and well-led. It was rated “good” for being effective, caring and responsive. The service had been rated “good” overall following the inspectors’ last visit in March, 2015.

The latest report said not all aspects of the service were safe as medicines were not stored in a secure environment.

A relative’s wishes regarding the administration of a medicine had been added to the medicines administration record and controlled drugs were not administered in line with organisational policy.

However, staff had a clear understanding of how to keep people safe and there were sufficient numbers of staff to do that. Relatives told inspectors they felt people were safe. The premises were managed safely and were well-maintained.

The report said staff had received induction and mandatory training and people were supported with drinks and meals.

Relatives felt staff were very caring to the people they supported and were regularly updated and involved in the care of their loved ones. Staff protected people’s privacy and dignity and supported people to make choices. Staff were responsive to people’s needs and people took part in a wide range of activities.

Not all aspects of the service were well-led, the report said. Medicine audits had not identified concerns regarding medicines management and medicine stock audits were “not robust”. However, staff felt they could raise concerns with managers and were clear on their responsibilities. Regular meetings were held with the people who lived at the home.