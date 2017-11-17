Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An historic building which was home to the original Huddersfield College is on the market for £1.25m.

Grade II-listed Highfields at New North Road is being sold by Kirklees College.

Highfields, with its distinctive parapet resembling castle battlements, is made up of two interlinked buildings covering 33,343 sq ft and most recently housed the college’s drama, music and creative arts department.

It stands just a few hundred yards from the former Huddersfield Technical College complex, which has been left empty since Kirklees College moved to its £47m purpose-built Waterfront campus at Chapel Hill.

Commenting on the Highfields property, Mike Dove, partner with Leeds-based property consultancy Dove Haigh Phillips, who is advising Kirklees College, said: “It is rare that such a lovely heritage building, in a self-contained setting, so close to a bustling town centre, comes on to the market.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to buy wonderful premises in a prime location in a premier Yorkshire town.”

Melanie Brooke, deputy principal of Kirklees College, said: “We are delighted to bring this splendid building the market following the relocation of our performing arts department to our new state-of-the-art Waterfront Campus.”

Mr Dove said: “The two interlinked buildings have amazing potential. They are capable of sub-division, each with their own on-site parking. We believe Highfields will have multi-market appeal, with exciting residential, cultural and business uses. It has the winning combination of a contemporary ambience in a heritage setting.”

The building stands at the junction of New North Road and Highfield Road. The original Huddersfield College building is linked to a former residential property at the rear with a glazed area and access lifts.

Mr Dove said: “As Highfields was previously used for teaching music and drama, it has some fascinating internal space, including a number of studios and performance areas. This enhances its appeal, as does the extensive on-site parking.

“In summary, this is an amazing investment opportunity with development potential and we are expecting serious interest. The closing date for offers is December 14.”

The main three-storey building comprises 25,767 sq ft of space while the residential building at the rear, which is also three storeys, has 6,464 sq ft of space.

The original Huddersfield College was opened in 1839 and cost £5,000 to build. A Topographical Dictionary of England, published in 1848 and quoted on the Huddersfield Exposed website, describes the building as “a handsome structure of stone, in the later English style.

“In the centre is the grand hall, loftier than the surrounding buildings, with projecting turrets at the angles and an embattled parapet crowned by pinnacles.”

This week the Examiner revealed that Kirklees College was facing a serious cash crisis and had asked the Government for a bail out.