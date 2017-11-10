Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A charity which helps the homeless is to close due to a lack of funding and has cancelled a sleep-out event this weekend.

Brighouse and Surrounding Homeless Local (BASH) is to shut after three years.

A fundraising sleep-out at Tesco in Brighouse was due to take place on Saturday night.

Posting on Facebook, the charity’s founder Alison Mitchell and its trustees said: “It is with deep regret that we have to announce the charity will close as of November 30, 2017.

“Sadly, Bash Local has been unable to secure grant funding despite many applications for this much-needed local support service.

“Alison and the trustees would like to thank all those who have supported BASH or donated time, money or food. It has made a real difference to so many.”

Explaining the cancellation of the sleep-out, the group said: “We have had to cancel this event as we did not feel morally right fundraising knowing that we were going to close.

“We thank all those who have signed up and shown such enthusiasm for the event.”

Since the charity was founded in 2014, it has helped more than 150 people on the streets and supported 87 people through drop-in sessions.

Its food bank, which has supported 415 people so far, will continue to be run by volunteers.

BASH recently worked with Brighouse property firm Saint-Gobain to provide a “crash pad” for the homeless, a fitted out shipping container.