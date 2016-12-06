Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pub is offering free non-alcoholic drinks in a bid to discourage drink-driving.

Steve Kerr, of the Rose and Crown at Cop Hill, above Slaithwaite, made the offer to designated drivers visiting the rural pub and said it was “the responsible thing to do.”

The offer was published on Facebook this week to much praise by customers.

Steve said: “We are a destination pub being so rural and people drive to come to us.

“We get a lot of parties and I always think it’s unfair for someone to offer to drive, miss out on a few drinks with their dinner while others can have them – then they have to drive everyone home.

“So we’re offering complimentary non-alcoholic drinks for the drivers. People can have teas, coffees or soft drinks.

“I think it is the responsible thing to do and when I put it on social media everyone responded positively.”

The offer comes as West Yorkshire Police launched their annual drink drive crackdown.

In December 2015 WYP arrested 239 people for drink and drug driving offences – 31 in Kirklees and 10 in Calderdale.

Sgt Gary Roper, of the force’s Roads Policing Support Unit, urged people not to take a risk.

He said:“Driving while under the influence of drink or drugs is always a significant danger, but at Christmas the risks are even more prevalent with darker nights, bad weather and, sadly, more people taking the risk by drinking or using drugs and then getting behind the wheel.

“Each year we stop hundreds of people who are clearly not in a fit state to drive through drink or drugs.

“The 2016 campaign is about hammering home the message that on a daily basis people across West Yorkshire are risking theirs and other people’s lives and that drink or drug driving has extremely serious consequences.

“The effect of a drink driving conviction can be devastating.

“Drivers are three times more likely to die in a road traffic collision if they have been drinking.

“In my time as an officer I have seen people lose their job, career and relationships.

“If you’re going out to drink any amount please leave your car keys at home or allocate a designated driver. Driving after having a drink is simply not worth the risk.”

A conviction for driving while under the influence of drink and drugs will lead to a criminal record, a driving ban of at least a year and a fine up to £5,000.

Of the 239 arrested last December, 157 people were charged with drink or drug driving – a reduction on the 183 people the previous year.

As part of this year’s campaign, West Yorkshire Police will be releasing weekly figures on the numbers of people arrested for drink driving.

They hope fewer drivers will take the risk.