Vandals are targeting cars parked on the street in Lindley.

A number of vehicles in the Brian Street and Thomas Street areas have repeatedly had their wings mirrors broken in a series of weekend attacks allegedly carried out by teenagers and youngsters as young as 11.

One resident, who asked not to be named, said he would be leaving his rented property by the end of the year because he was fed up of his vehicle being repeatedly damaged.

He said: “They are out of control. No-one is monitoring what these lads are doing.

“They are running at the cars and kicking the wing mirrors with their heels. I have seen cars with dents in and footprints on car roofs. It has happened every weekend since the beginning of November. It has happened to me on four occasions. I have replaced the wing mirrors twice and now I have taped them up with gaffer tape because if I replace them they will only be damaged again.”

He said vandals also smeared food on the wing mirrors and windscreen of parked cars during the incidents which happen in the early hours.

The victim added: “I had frozen egg to clear off the windscreen on Saturday. I can’t leave my vehicle outside my house any more. I park it away from the area and walk.

“I am renting so I can easily get out and I will be leaving.”

Lindley ward councillor Gemma Wilson said: “It is a recurring problem in the area. I have been working closely with the police who are aware of the problem. I will be speaking to some senior colleagues in the police and in the meantime I would encourage residents to report any incidents no matter how seemingly trivial by phoning 101.”

A public meeting to hear concerns about anti-social behaviour by gangs of youths in Lindley was held in November last year following a spate of incidents which included cars being scratched and damaged, an airgun being fired at a door, shops signs being vandalised and young children being harassed.