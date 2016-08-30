Clean up operation underway after blaze at Mirfield Prestige cars

Login Register
A clear up operation is underway at Mirfield Prestige used car business following a major fire on Saturday night.

Fire crews from stations across West Yorkshire were called out to the premises in Huddersfield Road at 8.25pm.

The road was closed overnight while fire engines and police vehicles attended the scene. The busy main A644 only reopened on Sunday morning.

The smell of burning is still in the air with ash-covered vehicles everywhere.

Among the luxury cars affected were an E-type Jaguar and a Bentley which suffered minor damage.

Damage totalling tens of thousands of pounds was caused by the fire. As well as the damage caused to the building at least half-a-dozen vehicles were completely destroyed including a couple of BMWs, a caravan and two motor homes.

Det Insp Paul Savage, of Kirklees CID, said fire investigators believed the cause of the blaze to be “non-malicious.”

The likely cause of the fire is an electrical fault.

