Householders may think it’s rubbish at times but Kirklees Council is running the best-value bins and tips service in Yorkshire, it has been revealed.

But that could all change when its current contract with French-owned Suez expires in five years.

Within the 19 local authorities of Yorkshire, Kirklees spends the least on getting rid of our rubbish – just £58 per person per year.

Wakefield City Council pays more than double at £131 per person while Leeds is at £79 per head, Bradford £66 and Calderdale, a pricey £94.

Kirklees’ £13m per year deal with Suez – formerly Sita – is thought to be one of the cheapest in the country.

But it ends in 2023 and officials have predicted a new contract would be at least £16m per year.

A £5m per year subsidy from the government is also ending in 2023.

The figures were revealed during a council discussion about the future of waste.

The policy committee was told officials have begun looking at options of whether or not to continue with Suez.

But they revealed their plans are being hampered by Brexit.

New government guidance on waste and recycling has been delayed by the potential exit from Europe, making it difficult to plan any long-term infrastructure changes.

It would cost £150m to build a new waste from energy plant or £34m to enhance the current incinerator at Hillhouse, Huddersfield.

If the council was forced to recycle residents’ food – something mooted in previous government guidance – an extra £5m per year would be needed.