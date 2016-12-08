Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield’s veteran MP has declared the government’s Brexit plan as “crazy”.

Barry Sheerman was one of only two Brexit rebels from Yorkshire at a key House of Commons vote last night.

Mr Sheerman voted against the government’s plan to formally withdraw from the EU no later than the end of March 2017.

But the majority voted in favour after the government vowed to publish its Brexit plan before triggering Article 50 – something it had previously refused to do.

The symbolic motion, which is non-binding, was approved by 448 votes to 75 – a majority of 373.

Mr Sheerman was the only MP from West Yorkshire to rebel.

Kirklees voters clearly backed the Brexit plan in the EU Referendum last June with Leave securing 55% of the vote.

Results by constituency were not formally published but it is thought the Huddersfield area did vote Remain.

Speaking to the Examiner, Mr Sheerman said he found it incredible that Brexit was being considered while the UK’s bargaining position was so weak.

“To trigger Article 50 now before the French and German elections is crazy,” he said.

“No sensible government or party would hold negotiations at a time when the Germans and French are not going to give us any concessions at all.

“I was elected to represent the best interests of my constituents.

“I’m not a natural rebel but I’m not going to lie down and let people roll over my constituents.

“The people I represent are getting poorer and more stressed in terms of making a decent living.

“Coming out of the EU is putting a lot of our work place regulations and health and safety at risk.

“I’m not trying to overrule the tiny majority of people who voted for Brexit but I will keep on fighting.”

Faced with a revolt by up to 40 Tory MPs, Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday bowed to pressure and backed a Labour motion which said she should publish a plan before triggering the formal process of leaving.

In return, most of the rebels and Labour backed a compromise Government amendment to support Mrs May’s pledge to invoke Article 50 to start Brexit by April.

Penistone and Stocksbridge MP, Angela Smith was the only other MP from Yorkshire to rebel.

Seven other Labour MPs from the south voted against the motion.

Batley and Spen MP, Tracy Brabin , Colne Valley MP, Jason McCartney and Dewsbury MP, Paula Sherriff all voted in favour of the government’s Brexit plan.

Former chancellor Ken Clarke was the only Conservative to vote against it, along with five Liberal Democrats, three Plaid Cymru MPs and 51 SNP MPs.

A total of 150 Labour MPs backed adding the Government’s amendment.