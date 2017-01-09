The video will start in 8 Cancel

Could you be on the frontline with West Yorkshire Police?

The force has opened recruitment for aspiring police officers for two weeks from today (Monday January 9).

And West Yorkshire Police is particularly keen to receive applications from people from diverse groups as part of the force’s commitment to better represent the communities they serve.

Figures show just 130 West Yorkshire Police officers are Asian compared to 4,260 white officers.

Now to help reflect all communities West Yorkshire Police is addressing the issues which may deter some people from applying.

PC Amjad Ditta, took on the role of positive action co-ordinator six months ago to help recruit, maintain and promote under-represented groups.

Following the last recruitment window in September, there were a total of 1,240 applicants and out of those 26% were from diverse groups and backgrounds.

Assistant Chief Constable Andy Battle said: “As we enter into the New Year, we are searching for enthusiastic candidates who are seeking a new career and a new challenge.

“West Yorkshire Police are once again recruiting for new police officers and I would urge anyone interested in a career in the police to apply.

“During the past 12 months we have had an brilliant response to our recruitment windows with thousands of people applying to become police officers and PCSOs.

“Becoming a police officer is a job like no other. It is an exciting opportunity for anyone considering a new role to see what West Yorkshire Police is all about.

“The scale of this recruitment offers a real opportunity to increase the diversity of our workforce and I would strongly encourage anyone from an under-represented group who is interested in a career in policing to make use of all the information provided on our website and social media that we are running and apply to join the force.”

Mark Burns-Williamson, West Yorkshire’s police and crime commissioner, said: “The New Year is classically a time for people looking for a new challenge or a change of career and being a police officer in West Yorkshire is a brilliant opportunity. I would encourage anyone interested to have a look at the fantastic resources on West Yorkshire Police’s website.”

Anyone aged 18 or over is able to apply. New recruits must complete a two-year probationary period.

A live web chat will be held on Monday January 9 from 7pm to 8pm.

For more information go to www.westyorkshire.police.uk/joinus