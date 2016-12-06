Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Christmas is a time for getting together with loved ones.

But some people face a Christmas alone and a community group is hoping to end that.

The team at Milnsbridge Village Hall are opening the hall up to around 30 people for a Christmas Day lunch .

But it’s at risk unless they can find people to volunteer to drive the elderly or lonely to the venue.

Clr Christine Iredale is helping and she said: “We are holding a Christmas Day lunch for people who are lonely and on their own at Christmas. We’ll have some elderly guests and some who are vulnerable.

Kind-hearted volunteers make Christmas special for the lonely and poor

“We have servers and a chef to cook the Christmas lunch, but we don’t have enough people to drive our guests to and from the venue and many of our guests can’t get out without it. The more volunteers we can find the better.”

People will have to donate their time to collect some guests and get them to Milnsbridge Village Hall for around 11am, and then return them home again at around 3.30pm.

Last year the event was held for the first time and was a huge success, so much so numbers have almost doubled to 30 guests for lunch this year.

Guests will receive Christmas lunch with all the trimmings, plus entertainment and carols led by the local vicar. If you can help contact Clr Iredale on 07914 688913.