Damaged your car on a pothole? Here's what to do if you want compensation

Pothole damage to Neil Petrie's car was allegedly caused by this defect on Leeds Road at Bradley

A motorist has spoken of his anger after spending FIVE months trying to claim £45 for pothole damage to his car.

Neil Petrie claims he blew a tyre in a road defect hidden in a puddle on Leeds Road at Bradley last May.

He attempted to claim compensation from Kirklees Council only to be told the incident had occurred on Calderdale’s roads.

The boundary line falls on the bridge over the River Calder, close to the Land Rover dealership.

Mr Petrie duly re-directed his claim to officials in Halifax who after four months concluded his claim was Kirklees’ to consider.

A further month on and Huddersfield based officials have now told him they are not liable for the damage.

The council admitted the pothole had been spotted in a road condition survey in April this year and scheduled for repair.

But it had not been filled in before Mr Petrie’s incident.

If the defect had not been known to highways officials he would have had more chance of success.

Mr Petrie said: “I am disgusted I have had to go through all this for the sake of a new tyre!”

With more people counting the cost of damaging their car, motorbike or even bicycle on potholes, is it worth seeking compensation?

Kirklees Council is not duty bound to pay out if you bust up a wheel. People who damage their vehicles on the public highway must have a water tight case that the fault for the incident lies with town hall officials. Proving that is harder than you might think. Depending on the cost of the damage it might be easier to just swallow the expense and move on as claiming will be time consuming and ultimately has a low chance of success.

I want to try anyway, what do I do?

First you must gather evidence, take photos of the pothole without putting yourself in danger, and if possible note details of its dimensions at the time of the incident. You must then report it to the appropriate authority.

Who do I claim against?

Most roads through Kirklees or Calderdale are the responsibility of the council – but many are not. Trunk roads are the responsibility of Highways England, although there are no trunk roads in Kirklees other than the M62. Many minor “unadopted” roads also fall outside of Kirklees’ responsibility. If your damage was incurred on a grate or grill the council may try to re-direct the claim to that utility firm such as Yorkshire Water .

What do I have to prove?

Councils and agencies will seek to defend themselves under section 58 of the Highways Act. If they have taken all the reasonable measures needed to ensure the highway was maintained to a safe standard and potholes are identified and repaired quickly, the damage caused by your incident will be considered as bad luck, and not their responsibility. In short they will not be liable to pay you any compensation.

For this defence to apply, the council or agency must demonstrate they use a reasonable system to regularly inspect and repair roads. If you can prove either their system does not meet the national recommended standards for the maintenance of highways, and/or that system has not been consistently implemented, then you may be able to make a claim.

What’s Kirklees’ track record on this?

Kirklees is one of the toughest councils to get compo cash out of. A measly £10,487 was paid out in 2015/16 to just 16 claimants. Most drivers who tried to claim didn’t get anywhere. Kirklees pay out levels are below the national average of 1 in 4 cases with only 11% of claims being successful last year.

How bad are the roads in Kirklees?

There are more than 40,000 potholes reported every year to Kirklees officials and the repairs for those come out of a budget of just £650,000. The council also has to pay for repairs to thousands of drains and gullies, as well as more than 50,000 street lights. In 2015/16 Kirklees ranked 38 out of 205 councils across the country, in terms of the number of claims brought against it by drivers – up 15 places from the year before.