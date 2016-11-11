Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A life-saving defibrillator has been installed at a local theatre.

The Lawrence Batley Theatre has been gifted the £2,500 kit by the Andrew Spencer Memorial Trust.

Theatre staff are being trained to use the defibrillator, which is a life-saving machine that gives the heart an electric shock in cases of cardiac arrest.

It will be housed in the theatre’s foyer and be accessible to all if a person needs medical attention while in Huddersfield town centre.

Laura Rodwell, Communications and Marketing Manager at the LBT, said: “Andrew Spencer was a dancer and actor who was involved with amateur dramatic societies who are our community companies.

“First of all it’s a great location being so central in the town, but his family said they feel it has a personal resonance due to Andrew’s connection to theatre.

“We are starting staff training as quickly as we can, the priority will be operational and front of house staff and then it will be rolled out to everyone who wants training.

“It comes with clear instructions so anyone can access it if it’s needed.

“We hope that it will never need to be used, but it’s here in case it does.”

Andrew was just 33 when he died at the family home in Waterloo he shared with his parents, Ray and Lesley, in July 2008. The Trust was formed in his memory and it has also funded a defibrillator in Almondbury.