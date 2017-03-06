Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A serial shoplifter will “end up dead with a needle in his arm” if he doesn’t get help for his addiction, a court heard.

Sean McInerney, 37, admitted stealing goods worth hundreds of pounds from six Huddersfield stores.

His solicitor Bob Carr said: “He needs help or eventually he’ll end up in a toilet somewhere with a needle in his arm, dead.”

Kirklees magistrates heard that on February 22 McInerney and two others took alcohol and electrical goods worth more than £300 from Asda in Bradford Road.

Two days later he stole from the Body Shop in the Kingsgate Shopping Centre and Gamestation in New Street.

Magistrates were also told about thefts of meat from branches of Aldi and Marks & Spencer in the town on December 20 and washing detergent from Poundworld on February 11.

McInerney, of Riddings Road in Deighton, tested positive for the use of cocaine and opiates upon his arrests.

Mr Carr added that his client’s mother was particularly concerned for his welfare as he would take his doctor prescribed medication in one go and then top this up with street drugs.

Magistrates adjourned McInerney’s cause until Friday so that he can be assessed for drug rehabilitation.