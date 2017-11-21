Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 24-year-old dental student from Crosland Moor went on trial today (Tues) accused of three terrorism charges.

Mohammed Abbas Idris Awan, whose family home is in Rudding Street, is appearing at Sheffield Crown Court.

He has pleaded not guilty to a charge of engaging in conduct in preparation of a terrorist act on or before June 6, 2017.

He has also denied two offences of possessing a document or record of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

Opening the case in front of a jury, prosecutor Simon Davis said the defendant had material found on a “number of digital media including a laptop, memory stick, that sort of thing.

“The prosecution say that on or before June 1, 2017, the defendant had a copy of How to Survive in The West.

“This is a document, a Mujahideen guide. You can see why the prosecution are interested in this document, hiding an extremist identity, training with the Mujahideen, training for someone who wants to commit a terrorist attack, bomb-making equipment.

“This document was found on a memory stick which was in the defendant’s possession.”

Mr Davis said another key document the prosecution would be referring to would be Commander Hamzah Zinjibary’s Training Camp video.

He said: “This is a video, an instructional video for would-be terrorists.

“It tells how to kill, it tells how to shoot, it tells how to kidnap, how to behead, how to use knives, guns and commit terrorist acts.

“It’s brutal and it’s graphic. That was also in possession of the defendant on a memory stick.”

Mr Davis added that the defendant had also ordered a stash of ball bearings and a slingshot. He said: “On May 30 he is looking on the internet for how ball bearings might injure a human being.”

The case continues.