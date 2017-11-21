Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dental student accused of having a brutal terror manual teaching him how to behead people is the brother of a suicide bomber who blew himself up in Iraq, a court has heard.

Mohammed Abbas Idris Awan, a 24-year-old dental student whose family home is Rudding Street, Crosland Moor , is charged with three offences at Sheffield Crown Court.

The jury was today told that his brother Rizwan fled to Saudi Arabia with his girlfriend Sophie, before travelling to Iraq where Rizwan killed himself in a suicide mission.

Opening the case to the jury prosecutor Simon Davis said: “Rizwan Awan, he was the defendant’s brother.

“In May 2015 the defendant’s family received information that he and his partner Sophie had gone missing.

“Information was received that they had gone to Saudi Arabia.

“WhatsApp chats were found on the defendant’s mobile phone which suggested that he was in contact with his brother in August 2015.

“By then it appeared that he was with the terrorist organisation Islamic State.

“Media reports indicated that Rizwan and Sophie travelled to Iraq and that he killed himself as a suicide bomber in March 2016 in Iraq.”

The defendant, who is a dental student in Sheffield, faces three charges.

He has pleaded not guilty to a charge of engaging in conduct in preparation of a terrorist act on or before June 6, 2017 and two offences of possessing a document or record of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

The prosecution say that the defendant possessed a significant amount of extremist digital material regarding how to live as a secret agent in a non-Muslim country.

Mr Davis explained that a Jihadi publication How to Survive in the West was among the items seized by police earlier this year.

Another video found on a memory stick was entitled Commander Hamzah Zinjibary’s Training Camp.

The defendant is also said to have ordered 500 ball bearings and a slingshot over the internet and researched how to maximise injury to human beings.

The trial continues and is expected to last three weeks.