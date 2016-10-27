Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A developer is challenging a Kirklees decision to block a rural housing plan.

Slaithwaite-based company AK Planning was refused permission to build 14 homes on a disused factory at Bolster Moor.

Council planners ruled that the development of three-storey town houses at the green belt site off Slades Road was “overbearing”.

Officers said the upmarket housing scheme was a bigger development on the green belt than the current industrial use and risked overlooking neighbouring homes.

But the firm has now launched an appeal to the planning inspectorate.

The proposal is located on land currently occupied by Hi-Pylon Works, a disused light industrial site, which would be demolished if the scheme goes ahead.

It is thought while Kirklees officers refused the housing bid, they are keen for some kind of development on the brownfield land.

The same firm already had permission to build eight homes but has not taken up the option.

Clr Nicola Turner has urged concerned residents to get involved with the appeal process.

“I would encourage concerned residents to contact me directly,” she said.