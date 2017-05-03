Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pupils at a school which served as a World War One hospital have paid tribute to a fallen hero.

The senior students from Royds Hall School visited the grave of Canadian soldier Private Thomas Shearman.

The 21-year-old died of his injuries 100 years ago at the war hospital on the site, which treated 22,000 soldiers.

Pupils marked the date of his death – April 27, 1917 – by placing a wreath on his grave at Edgerton Cemetery and they are still in contact with his family in Canada.

On April 12 that year the Rhodes scholar candidate from British Columbia lay injured in a German trench on Vimy Ridge with gunshot wounds to his side, arm and leg.

About 3,600 Canadians died in the battle in northern France.

Earlier this month more than 20,000 Canadians travelled to Europe to mark the centenary of the battle which was one of the country’s defining moments.

And Pte Shearman endured 12 hours in the mud and snow before being evacuated from the battlefield.

The devout Methodist who believed his “destiny was in higher hands” was comforted by this belief on his long journey to Royds Hall War Hospital.

Thomas Shearman was born in Brantford, Ontario, on July 8, 1985.

His military service began in 1915 when he joined the 72nd Regiment “Seaforth Highlanders of Canada”.

On April 28, 1916, he enlisted with the 196th (Western Universities) Battalion which was made up of four companies recruited from universities in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia.

Pte Thomas’ battalion trained at Camp Hughes in Manitoba and departed Canada on November 1, 1916, aboard the S.S. Southland.

In January the following year Tom’s unit was sent to France to join the 46th (South Saskatchewan) Battalion, later nicknamed the Suicide battalion for its 91.5% casualty rate.

On Easter Monday, April 9, 1917, the 46th were positioned at the northernmost point of Vimy Ridge directly in front of the German stronghold known as The Pimple.

Initially the battalion was placed in reserve but by the afternoon were moved into frontline positions to protect against an expected counter-attack.

Heavy fighting continued for the next three days by which time the 46th saw 67 men killed and 157 wounded, including Pte Shearman.

Following his evacuation to the Paddock hospital, he cabled his mother with the news that he was safe in England.

Just six days later, family friends cabled with the news that he had succumbed to his wounds.

His funeral was held on May 1 and included another Canadian casualty from Vimy, Pte Thomas Lawson, of the 49th Battalion who died the day before Tom.