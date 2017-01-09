Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Another new primary school for Huddersfield is a step closer.

Kirklees Council’s plans to build a £10m school at Clare Hill sports pitches at Edgerton have been formally submitted.

The 420-place school is set to take some of the pressure off school places in north and west Huddersfield.

The council hopes to cut 210 places at Oak CE Primary School at Crosland Moor if the Clare Hill plan gets the go ahead.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

It has also sanctioned the construction of a 630-place Beaumont Primary Academy at Crosland Moor.

420 extra primary places were created last year when a new primary at Royds Hall opened .

Drawings submitted to planning officials show the school could be built behind Highfields Community Centre with the main access from Cambridge Road. A drop-off and pick-up point could be created by enhancing the existing entrance to Highfields Day Centre off Cemetery Road.

Three football pitches and a rugby pitch will become part of the school site.

Kirklees has agreed to purchase the site from Greenhead College and it says the pitches may be offered to community groups and sports clubs for weekend use.

Public consultation runs until January 30.