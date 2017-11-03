Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An investigation has been launched after a disabled woman says she fell from a bus after becoming trapped in the doors.

Gillian Nelson, 62, has put in a complaint to bus company First after she was injured falling out of a double decker 314 service bus at Honley Bridge.

Ms Nelson, of Brockholes, has claimed that the bus doors closed on her shoulder and chest as she tried to get off at a bus stop on Friday last week at around 5pm.

She says the driver opened the doors when she screamed, causing her to fall sideways onto the pavement.

The former florist, who suffers osteoporosis of the spine, said the driver apologised and said he hadn’t seen her trying to get off.

She was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary where she was given X-rays which revealed she hadn’t broken any bones.

“I was bruised and shaken up,” said Ms Nelson.

“I feel sick every time I think about going on a bus. My stomach churns just thinking about it. They brought me home in an ambulance because the doctor didn’t want me to travel on my own.”

Oliver Howarth, operations director at First West Yorkshire, said: “The safety of our staff and customers is of the utmost importance and we’re sorry to hear that a customer was hurt whilst departing one of our services. Our driver was very concerned for the well-being of Ms Nelson and personally arranged for an ambulance to take her to the hospital.

“A full investigation into the incident is now taking place.”

Ms Nelson is now seeking witnesses to what happened to come forward. Contact andrew.robinson@trinitymirror.com