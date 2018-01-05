The video will start in 8 Cancel

Environmental enforcement officers concealed themselves in an unmarked car before snaring another dog walker with a £75 fine.

The latest dog owner to be caught breaking the rules has complained the system is unfair.

Dog groomer Hailey Roebuck was walking three dogs through Almondbury cemetery when she decided to let elderly Emley off her leash for a few seconds.

The frail 10-year-old Cavalier King Charles struggles to keep up so Hailey decided to give her a bit of a break.

But after just 30 seconds Hailey says she was warned by a member of the public to put her back on the lead.

Moments later enforcement officers from Kingdom appeared from out of an everyday family car with no Kirklees Council markings.

They told her that even though the dog was now on the lead they had witnessed it off the lead.

Hailey, 28, said: “They said we know your dog’s not off the lead now but we saw it when it was and can still issue you a fine.

“But when they sent me the footage from their bodycams there was no evidence.

“I complained but they said the officer’s testimony is enough.

“I’m annoyed because she’s 10 and she can’t even chase her own tail, never mind another dog.”

Hailey, of Bradley, said she paid up to avoid court but was unhappy about the appeal procedures.

She said the council enforcement policy allowed for “reasonable excuse” for having the dog off a lead.

But she said there was no guidelines of what was defined as reasonable or any way of arguing “reasonable excuse” once the officers had issued the fine.

“I would have thought being old is a reasonable excuse,” she said. “But they’ve just fobbed me off.”

The Examiner has featured several stories of dog walkers who claim to have been unfairly targeted by Kingdom.

There are five types of dog control order in Kirklees.

One bans dogs from being off their lead on all public paths, roads, car parks, sports fields, allotments, bowling greens, cemeteries and at Castle Hill from March 1 to July 31.

More details can be found at www.kirklees.gov.uk