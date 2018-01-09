Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The founder of a dog rescue charity is calling for tougher rules to tackle rogue breeders.

Lindsey Scanlon, of Mirfield -based French Bulldog Saviours, said stricter controls were needed to stop so-called flat-nosed breeds – which can suffer from severe breathing difficulties – from being sold unless the breeder can show the animal is fully fit.

Flat-nosed breeds, which include French Bulldogs, English Bulldogs, Pugs, Pekingese and Boston Terriers, have been popularised by celebrities such as social media star Zoella, singer Lady Ga Ga, footballer David Beckham and model Kelly Brook.

Lindsey said rogue breeders were cashing in on demand for the “cute” dogs by illegal “dumping” from mainland Europe and selling them online.

Many of those dogs are characterised by brachycephalic airway obstructive syndrome (BAOS), a narrowed airway compared to other types of dog – the result of intensive breeding to “flatten” their noses – which causes breathing difficulties and means the dog cannot pant, exercise, eat or sleep properly.

Lindsey said some vets were calling for a ban on the sale of such breeds, but she insisted that wouldn’t be necessary if dogs were “bred for the right reasons” and underwent the full health tests.

Lindsey, a former breeder who has a French bulldog and a Boston Terrier of her own, set up French Bulldog Saviours in 2013. Since then, it has rescued 1,700 dogs for fostering or adoption. She said the charity had taken in 33 dogs since December 15 alone. It currently has 40 dogs seeking good homes.

Lindsey said: “In our charity, one in five of our dogs have had operations to improve their airways. But not all of them are with us because of breathing problems. Some have aggression because they have been kept in crates purely for breeding and have not been socialised.”

The charity released a video showing two-year-old French Bulldog Oliver before and after surgery to widen the airway at the back of his throat. Lindsey said: “Before he came to us, he had been used for stud – so his pups will have the same problem.” Before the operation, Oliver is seen visibly struggling to breathe. Afterwards, his breathing is seen to be much easier.

Lindsey said: “Breeders should be made to have the dog given the full test for breathing and airways obstruction. There are three levels of health test – bronze, silver and gold. Breeders should have to get a certificate proving they have got the gold standard before they are allowed to breed puppies.”

She said anyone wanting to buy a flat-nosed dog should make sure its parents had been health-tested.

“I can show you Frenchies that are as fit as a fiddle,” she said. “They can run around and play. People think they are just lap dogs, but they are a very active breed if they are bred properly.”