Protesters hoping to vent their anger at a high profile planning meeting are barking up the wrong tree, a council chief has said.

Kirklees Council leader, Clr David Sheard, has told local residents and businesses they will be better served directing their views on the Local Plan to government officials NOT at councillors.

But deputy leader of the Conservative group, Clr Martyn Bolt, disagreed and has urged people to have their say.

The crunch meeting on Wednesday is set to see all 69 councillors rule on whether the controversial master plan for development in the borough should go ahead.

People who want to speak must register by 4pm today by emailing andrea.woodside@kirklees.gov.uk.

The plan as it stands includes allowing 2,300 homes on and around Bradley Park golf course and a total of about 21,000 new houses across Kirklees by 2031.

Over 11,000 comments of objection were lodged during the consultation and dozens of campaigners are expected to descend on Huddersfield Town Hall to raise their concerns.

Members of the public can speak at the meeting, but Clr Sheard said their comments may not carry the weight they think at this stage.

Kirklees Council leader David Sheard

Clr Sheard said he believes the council’s Local Plan is “sound” and it is now up to government planners to make any changes.

If the Local Plan is approved by the council next week it will be reviewed by the planning inspectorate in early 2017.

Clr Sheard said he believed people should be aware that the council needed to agree a plan on the basis of the government’s test of soundness and were unlikely to be influenced by political pressure or public anger.

Nevertheless, Kirklees Council will be hosting a second public consultation beginning on November 7.

Clr Sheard said: “The process allows for people to make representations to the planning inspectorate.

“I believe that people should come forward to make objections or support applications at that stage where they can be judged on their merit.

“It is really important that the plan is found to be sound because if we are in a position where there is no plan at all, the Secretary of State would intervene and impose a plan on us.

“If no plan is in place, we would have much less control over planning processes so it would be difficult, if not impossible, to safeguard our urban greenspace or our green belt.

“That would continue to be at risk.”

He added: “I think the other political groups on the council, while probably not agreeing entirely with the proposals as they stand, understand and recognise the need for us to have a sound plan in place.

“I think they believe the proposals we have are sound, although politically they are difficult.

“The issue is bigger than any piece of land in any individual ward, and I am asking all councillors to see that bigger picture.”

But Clr Bolt said members of the public may still have valid points to make which could alter the plan.

Clr Martyn Bolt

“The council has to take notice of what people say,” he said.

“The planning inspectors will only assess what Kirklees puts forward. If we don’t make representations then Kirklees can say ‘nobody said ‘owt.’

“The council can’t just bend to public demand but if someone comes forward with a sound suggestion, backed up by evidence, then we would be silly not to listen.

“Sadly the attitude with this cabinet, like Clr Peter McBride with the bus gates, is we know best, and we’re not going to change our minds.”

If council agree the Local Plan next week, the next consultation stage will begin on November 7, with the planning inspector stage beginning during the spring of 2017, which will allow the public or political groups to submit arguments about particular sites.

