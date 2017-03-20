Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Specialist detectives investigating threats made against MPs have received more than 50 complaints since Jo Cox was murdered.

The team were employed after the Batley & Spen MP was murdered in Birstall at a constituents’ surgery in June last year.

Cases including hate-filled messages, harassment, and even criminal damage were reported to the Met Police’s Parliamentary Liasion and Investigation Team between August and early February this year.

The majority of complaints - 33 - were reports of malicious communications, including Twitter trolling. Some 13 reports of theft, three reports of harassment and four allegations of criminal damage were also made.

The figures, obtained from a Freedom of Information request by the Press Association, come amid concern about hostility and abuse faced by MPs, particularly online.

News emerged late last year that £640,000 was spent on bolstering security for MPs in the wake of Jo Cox’s murder.

In 2015, a man was convicted at Kirklees Magistrates of sending abusive messages, which included a rape threat, to Dewsbury MP Paula Sherriff.

York MP Rachael Maskell also received threats from the far-right, which included a picture of a body with a severed head mailed to her following her colleague’s murder.

She said: "It is the vile views of individuals who at one point indicated that I should be next to be murdered after Jo Cox.

"It was highly unpleasant but you find your mechanisms of dealing with these things.

"I think I was in such shock over what happened to Jo Cox - her family were very much in the forefront of my mind - that seemed to overwhelm everything. So, in some ways I was probably slightly removed. I was just in shock."