Specialist detectives investigating threats made against MPs have received more than 50 complaints since Jo Cox was murdered.
The team were employed after the Batley & Spen MP was murdered in Birstall at a constituents’ surgery in June last year.
Cases including hate-filled messages, harassment, and even criminal damage were reported to the Met Police’s Parliamentary Liasion and Investigation Team between August and early February this year.
The majority of complaints - 33 - were reports of malicious communications, including Twitter trolling. Some 13 reports of theft, three reports of harassment and four allegations of criminal damage were also made.
The figures, obtained from a Freedom of Information request by the Press Association, come amid concern about hostility and abuse faced by MPs, particularly online.
News emerged late last year that £640,000 was spent on bolstering security for MPs in the wake of Jo Cox’s murder.
In 2015, a man was convicted at Kirklees Magistrates of sending abusive messages, which included a rape threat, to Dewsbury MP Paula Sherriff.
York MP Rachael Maskell also received threats from the far-right, which included a picture of a body with a severed head mailed to her following her colleague’s murder.
She said: "It is the vile views of individuals who at one point indicated that I should be next to be murdered after Jo Cox.
"It was highly unpleasant but you find your mechanisms of dealing with these things.
"I think I was in such shock over what happened to Jo Cox - her family were very much in the forefront of my mind - that seemed to overwhelm everything. So, in some ways I was probably slightly removed. I was just in shock."