Driver Philip Roper from Brighouse denies causing death of cyclist

  • Updated
  • By

William Stoker, 55, from Huddersfield died at the scene

A6025 Elland Road, Brighouse near the Cromwell Bottom area, the scene of a fatal accident.

A 57-year-old man has denied causing the death of a Huddersfield cyclist by careless driving.

Philip Roper, of Elland Road, Brookfoot, Brighouse, made his first appearance before a judge at Bradford Crown Court today and formally entered his not guilty to the charge which relates to a fatal collision earlier this year.

William Stoker, 55, had been riding along the A6025 Elland Road near Cromwell Bottom in Brighouse on the early afternoon of January 14 when he was involved in a collision with a Citroen C5 vehicle.

Mr Stoker from Huddersfield died at the scene and the collision led to the road being closed for several hours.

Flowers left at the scene of cyclist fatality on Elland Road, Cromwell Bottom, Brighouse.

During a hearing before the Recorder of Bradford Judge Roger Thomas QC it was indicated that Roper’s trial could last up to four days.

After discussions about the availability of counsel and experts Judge Thomas confirmed that the case would be listed for trial on April 10 next year.

Judge Thomas accepted that it was “quite a long way away” and that it would be much better if the trial could be heard sooner, but he explained that the case was one of many others occupying the courts.

The judge told Roper that his bail was being extended until the trial and he must attend the hearing in April.

Previous Articles

Police name cyclist killed in Brighouse accident

Victim was William Stoker of Huddersfield

